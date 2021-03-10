Rahul Vaidya Grooves At Friend's Wedding With Girlfriend Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya recently got back to work after he got done with the shoot of his reality show. His fans are now excited to see him in action. The singer recently attended a friend's wedding along with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. He was seen performing at the wedding for the couple as well as dancing with his girlfriend. Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend and him dancing at a wedding together.

Rahul Vaidya dances with Disha Parmar at a wedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently attended a wedding of his friend. He wore a traditional black kurta pyjama while Disha wore a yellow saree. Rahul was seen singing various Bollywood songs such as Piya Re Piya Re by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The audience was also seen enjoying his music. He also sang the song Rang Sharbaton ka from the movie Phata Poster Nikla Hero. Take a look a the video here.

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend was seen dancing on the song Hiriye Sehra Bandh Ke from Salaam-e-Ishq. Take a look at the video here.

A sneak peek into Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Instagram

Rahul and Disha are often seen sharing pictures of each other on their social media. On the occasion of Women's day, Rahul shared a picture of the three pillars of his life: His mother, his sister Shruti, and his girlfriend Disha. He posed with his mother and Disha as they were dressed in traditional outfits. Rahul thanked his mother for supporting him through ups and downs. He wrote to Disha that his life has been beautiful ever since he met her. He thanked his sister for letting him annoy her since childhood.

Disha on the other hand shared a picture from the day of the wedding. The two are seen posing at the entrance of the wedding. Disha wrote that she was blessing everyone's feed with a picture of the two cute people. Take a look at the picture here.

Rahul Vaidya's songs

Rahul Vaidya was the second runner up on Indian Idol 1. Rahul Vaidya's songs such as Qabool Kar Le, Be Intehaan from Race 2, Meri Zindagi from Bhaag Jonny and Yaad Teri with Disha Parmar garnered him a huge fan following. In Yaad Teri, Rahul and Disha were seen as lovers after which Disha got married to another man. Take a look at the video here.