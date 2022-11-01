Rahul Vaidya Has Witty Reply For Troll Who Called Him 'flop Wedding Singer': 'Are You..'

Singer Rahul Vaidya never shies away from slamming his trolls on several social media platforms. While Vaidya is often seen interacting with his fans, he never misses a chance to give witty replies to his trolls. The singer recently slammed a Twitter user who called him a "flop" wedding singer. He also received support from his actor-wife, Disha Parmar.

Rahul Vaidya is an avid user of the microblogging site Twitter. The singer often receives a lot of love from his fans and tries to interact with them. However, recently a Twitter user trolled the singer with some harsh comments. The user wrote, "Useless, worthless, shameless exactly Bhagoda is good for nothing. Wedding singer is flop." But, in his response, Vaidya did not lose his cool and rather gave a sarcastic reply by mentioning that the Twitter user cannot even afford to call him to his wedding. Vaidya wrote, "Aapki shaadi hui hai ?? (Are you married) I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga (You might not have that kind of budget)… so probably next life."

Aapki shaadi hui hai ?? I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga … so probably next life. https://t.co/YH5xpjqIUq — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 30, 2022

Actor and wife Disha Parmar came in support of Vaidya and mentioned that such trolls can't even afford his time. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor wrote, "Jobless people doing exactly what they know best! Cannot even afford your time!"

Jobless people doing exactly what they know best!

Cannot even afford your time! 💁🏻‍♀️♥️ — Disha Parmar Vaidya (@disha11parmar) October 30, 2022

Disha Parmar's birthday surprise for Vaidya

After confessing their love for each other on Bigg Boss 14, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in July, last year. Since then, the couple has been celebrating every special occasion together. After going on a trip on their first wedding anniversary, the actor gave a special surprise to her husband on his 35th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vaidya shared pictures from his birthday celebration, in which he could be seen standing next to the birthday decorations planned by his wife. Parmar also posted a picture of her and Vaidya sharing blissful smiles. In the caption, she wrote, "Thankyou for coming into this World. For Me. Happy Birthday Life!"

