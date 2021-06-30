Rahul Vaidya Is All Set To Burn The 'Cape Town Sweets' As He Posts Workout Picture; See

Rahul Vaidya has recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shooting for his upcoming reality show KKK 11. Post his return, the singer is often seen sharing pictures and videos while he was in Cape Town, South Africa. He recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself before his workout session.

Rahul Vaidya shared a photo before his workout

In the picture shared by Rahul Vaidya, the singer was seen wearing a black tank T-shirt while working out. He mentioned that it was time he burnt all the sweets he consumed while he was in Cape Town. One can also notice a few gym equipments in the background.

A sneak peek into Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

Earlier, Rahul shared a picture of himself relaxing in his black bathrobe in between the shoot of his show KKK 11. The actor was seen sipping his coffee. He also posed with Sana Makbul who is also one of the contestants on the show. The singer wrote, "Be like SUN. Keep on SHINING, And let them BURN."

He also shared a picture with television actor Shweta Tiwari where she posed like she was about to punch the singer. Rahul mentioned that he has realised that she is extremely talented. He also mentioned that he would write a rap for her even though he is more of a poet.

He also shared throwback pictures with his girlfriend Disha Parmar where the two of them are seen posing on a balcony. Rahul gave her a peck on her cheek while posing for the picture. He mentioned that he has been missing Disha since he is in Cape Town for the shoot of his upcoming show. Here are some of the pictures from his Instagram account.

Rahul Vaidya on the work front

Rahul was last seen in his song Aly. The song also features his friend Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant. He was also seen in the song Madhanya with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. The couple was seen getting married on-screen and that created a lot of hype amongst his fans.

