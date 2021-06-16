Rahul Vaidya Jokes About Taking An Exit From 'KKK 11' On Disha Parmar's Missing You Post

Television actor Disha Parmar is missing her beau Rahul Vaidya who is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Disha recently took to her social media handle to post a throwback picture of the two and shared that she is waiting for his return from the show.

Disha Parmar is missing Rahul Vaidya

Taking to Instagram, Disha wrote, "Counting the Days now.. Can you just come back already?" followed by #countdowbegins. In the picture shared, both Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are dressed in black and can be seen smiling at each other. The couple is standing in from of a beige coloured wall that has multiple photo frames with monochrome themed pictures as decor.

Rahul Vaidya's hilarious response to Disha Parmar's post

Disha's fiance was quick to react to her post and replied to her by writing, "Bas aa gaya (I have almost reached).... 3 2 1", and in another comment wrote, "Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon (I am thinking of exiting this sow as well).. miss you" tagging Disha with reference to the time in December 2020 when he quit a popular reality show that he was a part of as he insisted that he was missing his parents too much.

Netizens react to Disha Parmar's post

Rahul's close friend and television actor Aly Goni chimed in on Disha's post and jokingly wrote, "He just have to say “Abort” and that’s it. he will be with u in next two days." Actor Tanya Sharma also commented on the post and wrote, "You two" followed by heart emojis. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's fans also reacted to the post and shared that they too are missing "Dishul" moments a lot. Many others also showered praises on the couple with comments like "Picture Perfect" and "Adorable couple." Many users also reassured Disha that Rahul will be back soon with the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy. Take a look.

A look at Rahul and Disha's relationship

Rahul and Disha met through mutual friends a while ago and soon started dating. In February 2021, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Rahul proposed to Disha on national television which the latter said yes to. Post Rahul's stint on the reality show, the duo has been spotted hanging out together and have also been posting pictures and being vocal about their love for each other on social media.

The two recently collaborated on a music video Madhanya which released a few months ago in April. The video received a lot of love from the internet and garnered positive reviews from fans.

Rahul is currently in South Africa along with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood amongst others.

IMAGE: DISHA PARMAR'S INSTAGRAM

