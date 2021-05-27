Last Updated:

Rahul Vaidya Melts Hearts With A Gushy Display Of Aly Goni And Jasmin's Love In 'ALY'

Aly Goni recently took to his Twitter handle and shared how Rahul Vaidya has finally released his new music video. Fans rushed in to drop comments.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
IMAGE: STILL FROM ALY MUSIC VIDEO, ALY GONI'S INSTAGRAM


As Rahul Vaidya is currently a part of the upcoming reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, his latest music video Aly showcasing the relationship between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin was recently released. Rahul Vaidya was a part of a reality show where he was accompanied by Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and it was during the show when he created the song with the help of some other contestants. 

Rahul Vaidya’s ALY review

Aly Goni recently took to his Twitter handle and shared this blissful piece of news of the release of his new music video. The video begins with a view of Rahul Vaidya sporting in a classy grey blazer along with a black shirt and can be seen singing the melodious song Aly while playing the guitar. As the song proceeds, it can be felt how the gushy lyrics are a perfect gist of the glimpses of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s adorable moments spent together during the show. The music video also manages to showcase some of the most beautiful memories of them together and the bond they shared on the reality show. Rahul Vaidya’s music video, based on Aly and Jasmin’s love life whose lyrics were penned during the show, can turn out to be a nostalgic journey for those who watched them and loved their chemistry. The beautiful lyrics with a mesmerizing tune have the ability to touch the hearts of the listeners. 

Sung by Rahul Vaidya, the credit for the lyrics of the song goes to Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. The music video has been bankrolled and mixed by Rutvik Talashilkar. 

Many of the fans took to Twitter and depicted that they were left amazed with Rahul Vaidya’s music video. Many stated how much they loved his voice while others kept praising the ‘charisma of Aly Goni’. Some of them also mentioned that this song had a special place in their hearts while others congratulated them on releasing such an amazing song. Many even shared that the friendship between Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya was amazing and it made them emotional. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya's latest music video, Aly. 

IMAGE: STILL FROM ALY MUSIC VIDEO, ALY GONI'S INSTAGRAM

First Published:
