Rahul Vaidya Misses GF Disha Parmar As He Shoots For KKK11 In Cape Town, Shares Picture

Reality TV star and Indian singer Rahul Vaidya is currently busy shooting in Cape Town for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul Vaidya's Instagram recently featured an adorable picture with his girlfriend, Disha Parmar. The singer wrote in his caption that he misses his girlfriend Disha as he shoots for KKK11 away from India.

Rahul Vaidya misses GF Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya shared a throwback photo with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. In the photo, Rahul was seen planting a kiss on girlfriend Disha Parmar's cheeks. Rahul wrote "Miss U" with a heart emoticon as he shared the picture. Disha replied to Rahul's post and commented that she missed him more. She wrote "Mee more".

The duo confirmed their relationship when Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha during his stint on a famous reality TV show. The latter then made a special appearance on the show and accepted his proposal.

Fans react to Rahul Vaidya's Instagram post with GF Disha Parmar

Fans quickly reacted to Rahul's post with Disha and filled the comment section. Most of the fans left comments saying that the couple was one of the best pairs in the town. One fan wrote that they missed seeing Disha and Rahul together. While another fan left a comment and wrote that the couple was made for each other.

Rahul Vaidya's new song Aly

Rahul Vaidya recently released his new song Aly on 27th May. The song is a beautiful ballad and the lyrics were penned by Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. The music video features Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's moments from a reality TV show. While sharing the poster of the song, Rahul wrote that the track was extremely special to him and was made for some people who are extremely close to his heart.

Rahul Vaidya in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rahul Vaidya will soon be seen in the reality Tv show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer has shared various photos from the set of KKK11 with his fellow contestants. Some of Rahul Vaidya's KKK 11 contestants include Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla who was also seen with Vaidya in the popular reality show on Colours channel. Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Singh, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and many more will also be seen in the show.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.