Rahul Vaidya On Marrying Disha Parmar, 'I've Not Been Able To Send Invitations To People'

Amidst Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding preparations, the singer spoke to a leading daily about how he is managing the preparations. He also talked about how his fiance, Disha Parmar already finalised her wedding attire while he is struggling to get it done for himself. He even added how he and his friends were prepping up for the dance performances whose glimpses created a buzz among his fans on social media.





Rahul Vaidya on his wedding preparations

Opening up about his preparations as the wedding date approaches, Rahul Vaidya stated how they were still preparing for things with the dance rehearsals ongoing. Stating further about the things that were yet to be finalised for the wedding, he stated, “ We are having a good time. I am in the midst of finalising the decor and wedding trousseau. We are finalising everything at the last moment because we don’t have much time. The most important thing that I’ve done is sending out the invitations. It’s just 8 days for the wedding and I’ve not been able to send invitations to people. I think I’ll have to stay awake for a few nights and prepare for the wedding.”

Adding to it, Rahul Vaidya also opened up about how he hadn’t finalised his wedding attire yet. “"Disha has finalised her wedding trousseau, I’ve not done mine. I just hope I finalise soon otherwise I’ll have to get married in a pair of jeans and T-shirt. I just want to finalise my wedding attire as soon as possible now. I am a man of few words and I believe in actions.” he stated. The singer also talked about his relationship with Disha Parmar and added, “ For Disha and me unsaid things stand a lot of importance. We have always been like that. There are things we don’t even speak and it’s understood between us. Love, respect and trust is very important for us."





Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar dating rumours were confirmed on Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year when the singer proposed to her on national television. Their recent music video titled Madhanya also trended on the internet. Apart from Bigg Boss, Rahul was also seen in TV shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. Disha was seen in popular Hindi serials like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Saraswatichandra.

IMAGE: DISHA PARMAR FACEBOOK

