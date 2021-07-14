Rahul Vaidya Opens Up About His Honeymoon Plans With Disha Parmar Ahead Of Wedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to exchange their vows on July 16, 2021, in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple is all geared up and has already prepared for the D-day. When asked about their plans post the wedding in an interview, Rahul Vaidya revealed they would not leave for their honeymoon soon after they tie the knot. Read further to know more about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's plans post their wedding.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's post-wedding plans

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he and his wife-to-be do not have any plans for their honeymoon. When asked about their honeymoon, the Madhaniya singer joked they might have to go to Lonavala for their honeymoon due to the imposed travelling restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaidya then revealed that he and TV actor Disha Parmar are planning to go somewhere. However, they would first need to figure out if the flights are available.

The singer further added several reasons behind them not planning to go on their honeymoon immediately. He said that they want to relax for a week post their wedding. He also revealed that he has some prior commitments that he needs to take care of soon after tieing the knot. He added that they want to go to Europe for their honeymoon.

Rahul Vaidya's wedding announcement

Both Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to their social media handles to announce their wedding date on July 16, 2021. They shared a note that read, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on the 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness.". The couple used the hashtag "#TheDisHulWedding". Rahul Vaidya confessed his love for Disha Parmar on a reality TV show. Disha Parmar accepted his proposal. Months later, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar to marry him with a white t-shirt. The t-shirt had "Marry Me" written on it.

IMAGE: DISHA PARMAR'S FACEBOOK

