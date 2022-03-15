Rahul Vaidya Opens Up About His Physical Transformation; Shares His 4-month Routine

Big Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya has already impressed his fans with his singing skills. Rahul is quite active on social media and he often treats fans with glimpses of his daily routine and reels that features Disha Parmar as well. Recently, he dropped a fresh picture on the photo-blogging site, leaving fans in disguise. The singer is seen fitter and leaner than before as he showcases his lean stomach.

Rahul Vaidya shares his transformation pic

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul Vaidya shared a series of pictures which is all about his impressive yet hard-earned transformation physique. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about his four months routine which let to this stunning transformation. Stating that he always wanted to have such a physique, Vaidya opened up that this was the right time for a transformation and it is for the good.

Vaidya reveals his 4-months hectic 'weight loss' routine

He revealed that he started his workout and diet routine in October last year as he told himself, "I really want to get fit’ and have a physique like never before". Rahul said that he got into it and began a disciplined routine that includes a healthy diet and a workout regime. He further added that with all the efforts, he got here within four months.

The singer further revealed that he is still about the same weight as he lost just two to three kilos. Giving his definition of being fit, Rahul said that he is not a person who believes in abs, saying that he doesn't fancy six-pack abs. He continued that six-pack abs are too old fashioned and he just wanted to get lean. The 'Keh Do Na' singer even confessed that he doesn't like going to the gym so he works out twice a week and then one-day cardio, then one day he plays cricket, then one day nothing. 'It’s a balance. If you go to the gym every day, you will get bored, but not if there’s a variation', he concludes.

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16

Rahul Vaidya and her long term beau Disha Parmar exchanged vows on July 16. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrity couple had a grand wedding with numerous rituals and the presence of celebrity guests.