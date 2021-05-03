Rahul Vaidya Receives A Gucci Watch From His Girlfriend Disha Parmar As A Parting Gift

Rahul Vaidya is all set to fly out to Cape Town, as he will be one of the participants in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As he will be leaving soon, his girlfriend Disha Parmar had a very special parting gift for him. Rahul Vaidya recorded the entire thing and he unwrapped his present on camera. The two have had a huge fan following for a long time and people are fully invested in their love story. Rahul Vaidya, thus, shared the moment with his fans and followers on his Instagram story on May 2.

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend gifts him a Gucci watch

In the video, Rahul Vidya can be seen taking out a package from a Gucci bag. The green Gucci Bag contains a box with a matching green Gucci ribbon. Rahul can be seen struggling with the ribbon and Disha steps in to help him unwrap it. When Rahul opens the watch, one can see that he has been gifted a Gucci watch by his significant other. He seems excited by the gift and asks her why she has gifted him the watch. He himself answers his question by saying that it is a parting gift as he is about to leave very soon.

Disha Parmar can be seen seated on the couch with Rahul Vaidya as he opens the package and the two of them can be seen casually talking to each other. Disha asks him to open a small card and see what is there and Rahul asks her if she wants him to see the price as the card was a price and warranty card. Disha then tells him that she had asked them to write a short message for him which she thought was written on the card which she had asked him to open.

Seeing that her message had been left out, Disha read out the message she had written to him from her phone. It was a message that wished him luck and success and asked him to be safe. It also mentioned that the watch was a small parting gift from her to him which would remind him of her. Her message ended with her expressing her love for him. Rahul Vaidya had her put on the watch for him and thanked her for the lovely gift profusely.