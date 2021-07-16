Rahul Vaidya Receives Doting Wedding Wishes From 'KKK11' Co-contestant Divyanka Tripathi

Madhanya singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with long-term girlfriend actor Disha Parmar today. Amidst a plethora of love and wishes from fans, the couple has gotten a special wish from a popular television personality and friend. Sending all her love to the newly married couple, take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's doting message for Rahul and Disha's journey together.

Divyanka Tripathi sends love to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Divyanka and Rahul's friendship flourished after appearing on the latest season of Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, premiering on July 17. In the wake of Rahul's wedding with actor Disha Parmar, Divyanka sent her love and wishes via social media after being unable to attend their wedding. She assured her fans stating that if she was in Mumbai, she would have definitely attended the wedding.

Sharing multiple pictures with the singer, Divyanka wrote, 'Hum bohot khush hain...kyunki...AAJ KISI KI SHAADI HAI!!

If I was in Mumbai...mujhe is mubaraq shaadi mein aane se koi nahi rok sakta that! God bless you Rahul and Disha!😍♥️'. Netizens also reacted to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants for their friendship. Many spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Pic Credit: Divyanka Tripathi IG

More on Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding

Television has been buzzing since the couple announced their lavish wedding. Fans have been keenly following the actors' fairytale love story since their appearance on a popular television reality show that aired on Colors TV. After going down on one knee for his lady love, Disha accepted the proposal and announced their wedding. After sharing several updates on their relationship via social media, the couple postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the duo did not shy away from flaunting their love online. Taking to their Instagram recently, they announced their wedding and following ceremonies. In the pictures surfacing online, the couple conducted their marriage ceremonies in attendance of their loved ones. They also shared several pictures and videos of their ceremony online. Rahul Vaidya also announced his new single 'Matthe De Ghamkan' in collaboration with Aishwarya Bhandari. He shared his wedding picture with his wife Disha Parmar to announce the new song.

IMAGE- RAHUL VAIDYA & DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

