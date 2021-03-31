Rahul Vaidya Replies To Girlfriend Disha Parmer's 'find Someone' Message On Instagram

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been dating each other for quite some time now and have become one of the most popular celebrity couples on television. Both of them are quite open about their relationship and often feature in each other’s social media posts. Disha has recently posted a candid picture of the two on her recent Instagram story, where she has written a heartfelt line in reference to the picture, about who a person should choose as a life partner. Rahul made sure to quickly respond to her story on his own.

Disha Parmar opens up on choosing a partner

Both Rahul and Disha are quite active on social media and have shared several glimpses of their moments together on Instagram. Disha has shared yet another picture of the two, which is a candid moment from the Holi celebrations. Rahul is seen playing with Disha’s hair in the picture. Disha wrote in her story, “Find someone who is particular about your hair as much he is for his own”. Rahul promptly posted her Instagram story on his own, with nothing but a ‘heart emoticon’ on it.

Image courtesy: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

Rahul Vaidya had recently posted a few pictures and a video that also featured Disha from their Holi celebrations. The couple were posing for various pictures during their celebration and Rahul also posted his heartfelt wishes in the caption. Both of them had first met while participating in a popular reality TV show and started dating each other during the course of the show. They have been going strong together since then and do not shy away from speaking up about each other.

Rahul Vaidya had first gained popularity for participating in the first season of the popular reality singing show Indian Idol. He has sung various songs for Bollywood films since then. He has also released a number of music videos in recent times, including Yaad Teri, which also starred Disha Parmar. Disha, on the other hand, appeared in a number of soap operas and reality shows in the last few years. Some of them include Woh Apna Sa, Kumkum Bhagya, India's Raw Star and many more.

