Rahul Vaidya Reveals His Favourite Contestant From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' On Twitter

Singer Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town for the filming of KKK 11; the actor took to his Twitter handle recently and held an 'Ask Me Anything' session for his fans and followers. One of his Twitter followers quizzed him about what he learned from the reality show and also about his favourite contestant on KKK 11.

Former Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya took to his social media handle recently and answered several questions from his fans and followers. While one fan quizzed him about his upcoming projects, another one asked him about the lessons he learned on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer was also questioned about his favorite contestant on the show and he said that it was none other than Vishal Aditya Singh. All the contestants of KKK 11 will return to India today after more than a month of filming in Cape Town.

Rahul Vaidya has been sharing several pictures with his co-contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Shayad Fir Se singer took to his IG stories and shared one last picture in South Africa with his fellow contestants like Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen among others. All of them could be seen posing at the airport, all set to board the flight back to India. Rahul, along with the picture, wrote, "You were beautiful South Africa", and "One last picture before we leave".

The Madhanya hitmaker also shared the first promo of KKK 11 on his Instagram handle where host Rohit Shetty could be seen making a dashing entry in his jeep. Rahul's caption, along with the promo read, "This is just the beginning and the warriors are all ready for Darr vs Dare ki journey! And along with our host and mentor @itsrohitshetty we are off to a smashing start! 😎😎🤟🏼🔥".

The shooting of this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi began in May 2021 at Cape Town, and it will be telecasted from July 2021. The contestants for this season are Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raj Jain, and Shweta Tiwari. It will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.

