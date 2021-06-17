Rahul Vaidya Reveals His 'mantra For Life' As He Shoots For Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rahul Vaidya, who is currently shooting for the upcoming season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the popular stunt reality television show, has been sharing various glimpses from his life these days, on his social media handles. Recently, the singer was seen sharing his life’s mantra in a post on his Instagram page. “Stars Rule,” is what he lives by, he shared in the caption.

Rahul Vaidya reveals the mantra he lives by

On June 17, 2021, the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up took to his Instagram handle to share some photos. He donned a dark green hooded sweatshirt with a black T-shirt underneath it and a pair of black skinny cargo bottoms. The print on his sweatshirt said, ‘STARS RULE,’ which he declared was his mantra. In the caption of the post, the singer wrote, “Stars Rule - My mantra of life!” Posing in Camps Bay, Western Cape in South Africa, Rahul also rocked a pair of reflective sunglasses, a necklace, and a bright pair of neon green sneakers, along with the rest of the look.

Fans and other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants react

Rahul Vaidya’s followers on the platform were quick to compliment him in the comments section. While one said, “you are already ruling our heart,” another spoke about the singer’s sunglasses having their own fanbase by itself. A few of the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, who are with him in South Africa for the filming of the show, commented too. Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal posted lots of heart and fire emojis, just as his fans did.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo says the show is 'coming soon'

Only a few days ago, Rahul Vaidya, along with other contestants and cast members, had shared a new teaser of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Posted on June 12, 2021, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo video featured Rohit Shetty, the host of the show, and announced the ‘Darr vs. Dare’ theme for this season. Although a confirmed Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date has not yet been announced, the promo did reveal that it is coming soon on the Colors TV channel, for which, its contestants have been filming in Cape Town, South Africa.

