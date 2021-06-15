Rahul Vaidya Reveals 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Shoot Is On In 'full Form', Will Be Back Soon

As singer Rahul Vaidya has been gearing up for his upcoming reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, he frequently shares glimpses of himself from the sets of the show. He recently dropped in yet another glimpse of himself informing fans that he will soon be returning home as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was about to come to an end. The artist even addressed his fans, apologising to them for not posting frequently in the last couple of days.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants to come back to India soon

Rahul Vaidya recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip where he addressed his fans and shared recent updates of his upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The video clip was further reshared by a fan account in which he was seen greeting all his fans asking them about their well-being. He further apologised to them all for being inactive on social media for the past couple of days and stated the reason behind it. He then mentioned that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have to wake up in the morning and perform stunts and as they return to their hotels in the evening, they are all exhausted.

He even stated that his girlfriend Disha told him to put an Instagram story every day and then assured all his fans that he will share at least one story every day. He even asked his fans not to hate him if he wasn’t able to upload. Rahul Vaidya further revealed that there were a few days left for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoots to end and added that they were soon coming back to India. He also added that the shooting was on in full form and assured that he will be sharing regular posts as soon as he comes back to India as he won’t be busy doing stunts there.

Rahul Vaidya even dropped in a teaser clip of the upcoming reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and escalated the curiosity of the fans by stating that this was just the beginning. He even shared that the warriors were all ready for ‘Darr vs Dare ki journey’ along with their host and mentor on the show. In the end, he hailed that they were off to a smashing start and added sunglasses smiling emojis next to it. He even added a fire symbol next to it to depict how the show will be full of fire.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

