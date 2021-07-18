Rahul Vaidya Shares A Funny Anecdote As Relatives Spoil His 1st Night With Disha Parmar

It’s been days of celebration for Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar as they tied the knot on Friday. Right from Mehendi, Haldi rituals before the wedding to multiple events after the nuptials, the star couple had a grand way to kick off their new journey. They also had their near and dear ones for their important step in life, include some who ‘spoiled’ their first night.

Rahul Vaidya quips on relatives spoiling his first night with Disha Parmar

Rahul and Disha held multiple celebratory events after their wedding. In one of them, the former was heard saying how his relatives like his uncles and cousins kept landing up at his room throughout his first night. In a video that has surfaced on social media, the singer could be heard saying, "My mama came to my room in the morning. This legend came to my room at 8 AM and it was my first night," leaving Disha and the others in splits.

He then said that two of his cousins and another uncle were partying with him and he told them to come to his room. And the trio arrived at his room at 3 AM in the night, Rahul quipped. Their presence even made Disha wonder if someone was in the room, and former Indian Idol replied that indeed there were.

Rahul then said that later when he slept, another uncle of his came and knocked on the door. He asked me, "Are you sleeping?’ I said yes, I am sleeping.' He said, ‘I came to collect his jacket.’"

He then said, "So mama, the jacket could have been collected at 12 o’clock too, but thank you for coming and disturbing my sleep at 8 AM."

Rahul and Disha also shared their first posts after wedding, of them perfoming a ritual with the date ‘16.07.2021’ in the caption.

Meanwhile, a 'sangeet’ ceremony was held on Friday. Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin were among the stars who attended the event.

