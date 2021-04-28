Rahul Vaidya Shares BTS Video Of His Song 'Madhanya'; Fans Love Its Vibe

Singer and music composer Rahul Vaidya recently sang and featured in the music video for Madhanya along with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. The video garnered over 14 million views after its premiere on April 18, 2021. Later, Rahul shared a BTS video on his YouTube channel.

Rahul Vaidya shares Madhanya BTS video

Rahul Vaidya took to his YouTube channel to share the BTS video of his latest song Madhanya. The BTS video covered every stage of making the original music video. It began with Rahul recording the song in the studio and then mixing it with an editor. The camera then focused on Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar. In the video, Rahul addressed Disha as, "And there comes the beautiful bride.. Video waali bride" and later addressed himself as, "Dulhe Raja.. Video waale". The video also covered the shooting of the music video and how fans of the singer surprised him and Disha after their shoot. Take a look at Madhanya BTS video.

Fans react to the BTS video

The video received over 23 thousand views on YouTube. Fans of the singer praised him for his voice and song. Many fans also called the song a 'wedding song' and claimed it will be played at every Indian wedding. A fan wrote, "Just wait for wedding season, this song will be a milestone. ðŸŒ¸", while another one wrote, "Rahul your voice is just MAGICAL ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»". Here's how fans reacted to the video.

Details about 'Madhanya' video

The song Madhanya premiered on April 18, 2021, on YouTube. It features Rahul Vaidya as a groom and Disha Parmar as a bride. The song is sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur while the DJ Chetas and Lijo George gave the music. Lyricist Kumaar penned this melodious song. It was dropped by the music label Desi Music Factory. The music video follows a royal wedding of a couple played by the real-life couple, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. It then takes its viewers on a romantic journey of the couple after their marriage.

Promo Image Source: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.