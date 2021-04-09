Rahul Vaidya Shares Bunch Of ‘Woke Up Like This' Pictures; Here's How GF Disha Reacted

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram account on April 9, 2021, and shared pictures of himself right after waking up, and girlfriend Disha Parmar couldn’t keep herself from going "Wow" over it. The singer looks great even in his night suit, as he enjoys the morning view from his balcony and his fans are pouring in love. Scroll along and have a look at the pictures and more.

Rahul Vaidya shares a bunch of "Woke up like this" pictures

The post shared by Vaidya featured four pictures of him, taken in and around his balcony as he soaked in the morning sun. He donned a check print night suit in the pictures, with his hair messy as he posed for the camera. Along with his early morning Instagram post, Vaidya wrote, “Woke up like this” followed by the glitter and sun emojis, as well as tagged his photographer.

While many of his fans and followers complimented Rahul in the comments under the post which has received over 143k likes so far, girlfriend Disha Parmar didn’t stay behind either. She was in awe of the pictures and wrote "Wow" in her comment. Take a look at some of the comments under the post here.

More about Rahul Vaidya and his recent work

The singer who shot to fame when he participated in the first season of the singing reality shows Indian Idol in 2001, has been a part of headlines recently after he participated in a reality show, where he emerged as the second runner-up. The singer has also been making headlines ever since his and actor Disha Parmar’s relationship went public. The couple has been friends for a long time and also appeared in the music video Yaad Teri in the year 2019.

The music video was voiced by Vaidya himself with lyrics by Kumaar, scored by Rahul along with Shreyas Puranik and directed by Sidhaanth Sachdev. It was produced under the music label of Zee Music. The two are now set to do another music video together, a still from which was shared by Rahul on his Instagram feed.

In the still, the two are seen dressed up as a bride and groom. The singer just added the two hashtags #NewBeginnings and #Madhaneya in his caption, hinting that the next video will be titled Madhaneya. Here’s the post, check out.

Promo Image Source: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

