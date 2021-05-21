Rahul Vaidya Shares Hilarious Fan Art, Quips "Ye Main Kam Bandar Zyaada Lag Raha Hai"

On Thursday evening, singer Rahul Vaidya amused everyone by sharing a hilarious post with his fan army. It so happened that a follower of the star made funny fan art and shared it online on Instagram. When the post caught the attention of the Madhanya singer, it left him shocked and amused at the same time.

Rahul Vaidya shares hilarious fan art

The musician took to his Instagram story and shared the sketch made by his fans. The funny sketch made the singer feel that he looks exactly like a monkey, but Rahul did not shy away from appreciating the post. He said, “Yeh main kam Bandar jyada lag raha hai but thanks”. Take a look at the funny fan art shared by him below:

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya has something interesting coming up for his fans. The singer has recently collaborated with TV actor Rashami Desai for his upcoming music video. On May 17, the Madhanya singer shared a teaser video of his forthcoming collaboration on his social media profile.

In the teaser clip, Rahul can be seen donning a black Kurta set and twinning with him, actor Rashami Desai dazzles in a black salwar suit featuring a golden border. As the video begins, a snippet of the song plays in the background and Rahul can be seen lip-syncing to it. The duo acts as a couple in the video and can be seen sharing several romantic moments together.

The upcoming music video is the cover of Kinna Sona song from the film Bhaag Johnny. Penned by Amitabh Verma, the original track was crooned by Sunil Kamath. Composer Mithoon composed the track for the film. Now, fans will soon witness a new twist to the song in Rahul Vaidya’s melodious voice. While sharing the teaser video, the singer asked his fans to “Surrender yourself to the Magic of Love”. Check out the post shared by Rahul below:

Apart from the music video, Rahul will also be seen as the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He has been constantly sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the stunt show on his social media feed. Take a look:

(Image: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram)

