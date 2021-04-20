Rahul Vaidya Shares Mushy BTS Video With GF Disha Parmar To Celebrate Madhanya's Success

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have painted the city red with the swoon-worthy music video of the former's latest song Madhanya, co-sung by Asees Kaur. The music video of the romantic melody released on April 18, 2021, and was quick to top the trending list of YouTube in no time. After receiving an overwhelming response from netizens, on Monday, Rahul took to Instagram to share a mushy BTS video from the sets of Madhanya with his ladylove to celebrate the success of what he referred to as the "Wedding Song of the Year".

Rahul Vaidya is "extremely delighted" to see netizens' response to 'Madhanya'

The "It couple" of Indian television in current times, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been leaving no opportunities to shell out major couple goals on social media with their cutesy photos and videos with each other. While the lovebirds' social media PDA has already been winning netizens' hearts online for a while now, Rahul and Disha treated ardent fans with the music video of the singer's latest single, Madhanya. The much-awaited video of the heartwarming melody was dropped on Desi Music Factory's YT channel on April 18 and was soon to go viral across social media platforms.

In less than 24 hours from its release, Madhanya video bagged the number one spot on YouTube's trending list and has already crossed over a whopping 8 million views within 2 days. Thus, to celebrate the success of his latest song starring his actor lover Disha Parmar, Rahul shared a BTS video with Disha from the sets of Madhanya and penned a sweet note for his fans. Posting an aww-dorable video clip on his Instagram handle, he wrote: "Extremely delighted to see the response coming from you guys... Keep making your reels on the ‘Wedding Song of the Year’ and tag us!!"

Check out Rahul Vaidya's Instagram post below:

About Madhanya song

The new-released romantic number Madhanya is sung by Rahul Vaidya along with Asees Kaur. While the music of the song is composed by Lijo George & Dj Chetas, its heartfelt lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Produced by Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory, its music video stars Rahul and his girlfriend Disha as it takes the viewers through their reel-life wedding.

Promo Image Source: Rahul Vaidya Instagram