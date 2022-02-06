National Award-winning singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Several singers and actors from the Bollywood film industry took to social media to mourn the loss of the legend. Rahul Vaidya shared a clip from one of his conversations with Lata Didi and mentioned she looked exactly how he imagined 'Bharat Mata' would look like.

Rahul Vaidya shares old video with Lata Mangeshkar

Vaidya took to his Instagram account as he mourned the loss of the legendary singer. He shared a clip from one of the duo's conversations in which Rahul Vaidya mentioned that right from his childhood he has seen the image of 'Bharat Mata' as a woman in a saree and that Mangeshkar looked exactly like her as she donned an elegant white saree with orange and green borders. When asked if there was a special reason for her choosing to wear that particular saree, she mentioned that as it was Independence Day, she wished to wear a Khadi outfit, and happened to have a tricolour one.

The singer accompanied the throwback clip with a heartfelt caption that read, "Om shanti 🙏🏼 Lata ji you’ve left us today but your voice will remain till the time the world exists. I believe that the Gods wanted u to sing for them so they took you. Beyond sad.. 😔 Live happily here after maa saraswati ❤️😇".

Watch the clip here-

The news of Lata Didi's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The news came after she was put on a ventilator on Saturday as her health began to deteriorate. She was being treated for COVID for three weeks and several fans, followers, colleagues, and celebrities from the film fraternity mourned her loss.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her body is to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was one of the last persons to see the veteran singer on Sunday morning."

Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv