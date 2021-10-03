Rahul Vaidya Shares Romantic Video With 'Sundar Haseena' Wife Disha Parmar; WATCH

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are painting the town red with their mushy pictures and videos from their latest vacation in the Maldives. Recently, the two have returned to Mumbai after celebrating the singer's birthday. Now, a romantic video of the couple from the island nation has gone viral on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul has posted a video of him and her beloved wife as they perform an intimate dance on ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai’ song cover playing in the background.“Wo Haseena Badi Sunder @dishaparmar[sic]," the singer captioned it. In the video, we can see Disha sporting a black bikini top with Fuschia pink shrug and Rahul dressed in a printed shirt which he teamed up with denim.

Watch the video here:

Disha, on the other hand, shared the same post with a different caption. She wrote, "Maldivian Love ..😍🤩We shot a mini Music Video on our own 😂😋available for bookings Director /Actor/Singer/Editor all in One![sic]." Earlier, the television actor had shared several photos with him and penned a heartwarming caption as well. “Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that I got you! @rahulvaidyarkv[sic]," she wrote.

Take a look:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Maldives vacation

Ever since Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in July this year, they have been sharing glimpses of their romance and love on social media. Recently, the couple with their close friends went to the Maldives to celebrate Rahul's birthday. From their vacation, they have been posting several loved-up posts on their respective Instagram handles.

Take a look at their vacation pictures:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on the work front

Singer Rahul Vaidya and television star Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their families and close friends. The pictures from the wedding ceremonies have been shared on social media platforms. Ever since Rahul Disha's marriage, fans and followers have been eagerly waiting every now and then for their adorable pictures from their daily activities.

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya last appeared as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. While Disha Parmar has recently made her small-screen comeback after marriage. She has reunited with her Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara co-star Nakuul Mehta for the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The show deals with how two unlikely people find love and get married. In the first season of the show, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar had essayed the lead roles of Ram and Priya.

(Image:@rahulvaidyarkv/Instagram)