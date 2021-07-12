Rahul Vaidya Sings 'Mere Haath Mein' For Fiance Disha Parmar, Bhavna Jasra Shares Video

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on Friday, July 16, 2021. The couple are currently busy in their wedding preparations and making some lifetime memories. The couple was recently seen sharing a romantic moment as they were getting their hand casted. Rahul Vaidya also sang the song Mere Haath Mein from Fanaa for his wife-to-be. Take a look at the couple's romantic video.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were seen getting their hand casted in a video that surfaced online. Impression artist Bhavna Jasra shared the video of the couple on her Instagram handle. The artist cheered Rahul Vaidya when he sand the song Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho for Disha while holding her hand. The caption on the video read, "And he sings a song for her😍❤️". In the video, Rahul was seen wearing a black t-shirt with black pants while Disha Parmar donned a light brown Salwar Kameez.

The impression artist also shared another video from Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's residence. The video had the entire process of handcasting. The couple made a casting of their hands while holding each other. The artist added the Rahul Vaidya's song Madhaniya as the background music. She also added a series of photos with the couple.

Details about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced their wedding on July 6, 2021. The couple shared a note through their social media handles. The note read, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness.". The signed the note as, "Love, Disha and Rahul. #TheDisHulWedding". Several celebrities came forward to congratulate Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya on for their wedding. From Aastha Gill to Arjun Bijlani, several friends of the couple wished them for their upcoming wedding.

Rahul Vaidya's wedding proposal for Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya proposed to her girlfriend Disha Parmar with a t-shirt that had "Marry Me" written on it. The singer shared a series of photos of the t-shirt while Disha Parmar held it in her hands. In the caption, he wrote, "A T shirt I can never ever forget .. had proposed to my girl using this. Gonna frame it! ❤️ @dishaparmar".

