Rahul Vaidya Sings 'Pushpa: The Rise' Song 'Srivalli'; Fans Give A Mixed Response | Watch

Pushpa: The Rise has been garnering a lot of success with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's praise-worthy performance in the film. The song, Srivalli, has received a tremendous response from fans with a lot of reels being shared by fans on social media. The recent one to follow the league is Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul Vaidya dropped an adorable video in which he could be seen singing the song Srivalli with his melodious voice. The video starts with Vaidya trying to do the song's hook steps but ends up singing it. Rahul captioned the post, "#srivalli #pushpa No mic No Music Only voice! What a beautiful song❤️💥 @alluarjunonline @thisisdsp (sic)". Rahul kept it uber-cool as he wore a mustard coloured tracksuit. The post garnered several comments with fans and followers complementing Vaidya's skills.

Celebs and fans praise Rahul Vaidya's melodious voice

A fan commented, "What a melodious voice u have Rkv superb👏👏🔥🔥 (sic)". Another fan asked Rahul to also sing the Telugu version of the song. Some of the comments included, "Oooh my cuutuuu hero 😘😍 (sic)", "Love you so much champ 😍❤️💗 (sic))", and "Amazing 🤩🤩🤩❤️❤️(sic)".

The post not only received love from fans, but TV celebrities also praised Rahul for his wonderful voice. Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Divyanka Tripathi commented, "Fabulous". Rakhi Sawant also wrote, "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂please dance 🕺 Rahul 😂😂😂 (sic)". Take a look at the comments below:

Allu Arjun pens emotional note for Srivalli singer Sid Sriram

Recently, Allu Arjun also penned a heartfelt note for musician Sid Sriram for his praise-worthy performance at the pre-release event of Pushpa. Allu took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Wanted to write this at leisure, My brother Sidsriram Garu was singing “Srivali” on stage at the pre-release event. (sic)" He added, "He started singing without music & I was waiting for the musical instrument to start slowly supporting his vocals. But they didn’t. And he kept singing without any music."

Reposting the post on his Instagram handle, Sid Sriram wrote, "Garu, you are a legend." He further added, "I'm humbled and honoured by your words brother. So much love to you."

