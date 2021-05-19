Rahul Vaidya Sings Romantic Song For Ladylove Disha Parmar On Instagram Live; Watch

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are currently away from each other as the singer is in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 whereas she is in Mumbai. The singer recently went live on Instagram while sharing a few updates with his fans about the shooting of the show. During the live, he also sang a melodious track for his ladylove. Take a look below.

Rahul Vaidya sings a song for Disha Parmar on Instagram Live

Rahul Vaidya started the live session by showing his fans the view of Cape Town from his room. He spoke about the stunts he recently performed and also urged his fans to watch the show. On a fans’ request, Rahul added his girlfriend, Disha to the live session. During the interaction, she asked him to sing a song for her and he began to sing Tera Intezaar Hai from his 2005 album.

As soon as he finished singing, Disha got emotional and Rahul tried to cheer her up by cracking a few jokes. He said, “Logon ke pas personal playlist hoti hai, tumhare pas to personal singer hai. (People have a personal playlist while you have a personal singer)”. Disha responded to him by saying that her personal singer doesn’t sing often.

At the beginning of the live session, he also entertained his fans by singing his song, Madhanya. Later, Rahul and Disha were joined by Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin who were Rahul’s co-contestants on a reality show. However, Jasmine was on a call and Aly, Rahul and Disha entertained the audience by trying some fun filters on. He captioned his live session by writing, “Live just like that,” fans enjoyed the fun session with Rahul and expressed the same in the comments section. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Rahul Vaidya on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Apart from this, Rahul has been sharing updates from the sets of the show for a few days now. Most recently, he shared a picture posing with his fellow contestants while playing Rugby. One can see him along with Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill and Sana Makbul in the picture.

