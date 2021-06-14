Rahul Vaidya Spends A Memorable Night With His Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 'Boyz'; See Pics

Rahul Vaidya, the singer who shot to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 14 is now part of another reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer has been with the rest of the contestants in Cape Town, South Africa as they shoot episodes for the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is hosted by Rohit Shetty and has a lot of famous TV actors in its 2021 edition who all seem to be having a gala time! All the proof you need is in Rahul Vaidya's picture of the "boyz."

Who are Rahul Vaidya's "boyz"?

The "boyz" of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and Varun Sood. They were seen in a hotel room in Hyatt Regency, Cape Town, having a fun time as the pictures are blurry but filled with smiles and poses! He captioned it, "The Boyz of #KKK11. Pictures thodi blurry hai but feelings poori clear hain."

Fellow contestants gushed over these pictures in the comments!

More brotherhood and bromance pictures can be seen on other contestants' pages as well! Vishal Singh and Varun Sood have called each other "brother" often times on social media and fans seem to be loving it.

Fans have been excitedly waiting for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 release date as the contestants have been filing their adventures on social media and raising curiosity. Actor Arjun Bijlani also has been sharing pictures with his friends like Diyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen among others, calling them even a "crazy lot."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 touted to premiere in July

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 release date is slated to be July 24, 2021, and the first teaser of the show is out. It features the mentor, Rohit Shetty who is seen in a fierce avatar. The director who is famous for his high-octane action sequences is seen with an eagle and a cheetah in his jeep before he jumps from his moving jeep and climbs into a helicopter above him! The teaser has made fans' excitement double and they're loving the action director perform stunts himself!

Watch the teaser here:

The show features, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Sourabhraj Jain, Aastha Gill and Mahek Chahal as well.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA INSTAGRAM

