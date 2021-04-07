Rahul Vaidya Spotted Recording A New Song At A Mumbai Studio, Fans Express Excitement

Reality TV star and singer Rahul Vaidya seems to be back in the recording studio. The singer recently shared a few photos of himself from the studio while recording on his Instagram handle. In the photos, Rahul can be seen wearing an all-black tracksuit along with a pair of yellow sports shoes. The singer can be seen posing for the camera while recording and smiling. The post comes after a long break for the singer who hasn't released anything new ever since his reality TV stints. However, the singer seems to be back to work leaving fans excited. Rahul shared the post with the caption, "Words make u think . Music makes u feel". Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's photos below.

Fans react to Rahul Vaidya's photos

Rahul Vaidya's recent photos at the recording studio prompted a number of responses from excited fans. Many of Rahul's fans stormed the comments section expressing their excitement for whatever project the singer seems to be currently working on. Many fans were simply overjoyed at seeing the singer back to work while others praised his voice and singing in the comments with one fan even writing, "your voice is like honey". Many other fans simply expressed how eager they were by leaving comments talking about they just "can't wait" for Rahul Vaidya's new song while some fans simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis for the singer. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Rahul Vaidya's songs

Rahul Vaidya rose to fame when he finished third on the first season of the singing reality tv show, Indian Idol. Some months after his Indian Idol stint, Vaidya released his debut album Tera Intezar, for which Sajid-Wajid composed the music. Vaidya has also sung duets like Hello Madam, I am your Adam and God Promise Dil Dola with his fellow Indian Idol runner-up Prajakta Shukre, and Shreya Ghoshal in the Bollywood film Shaadi No. 1, respectively.

Rahul has been a playback singer for several films, such as Shaadi No. 1, Jigyasa, Hot Money, and Krazzy 4. Vaidya has also sung the unplugged version of the song Be Intehaan from Race 2. Rahul Vaidya and his fiance Disha Parmar also appeared in a music video together in 2019 for Vaidya's song Yaad Teri. Take a look below.

Image source - Rahul Vaidya Instagram

