Rahul Vaidya Takes Dig At CarryMinati Over His 'Bigg Boss' Roast; Fans Call It 'savage'

Sensational YouTuber CarryMinati recently made headlines after he released his first YT video after four months, following the release of his popular song Vardaan. In his latest roast video, which was quick to go viral and bag the top spot of YouTube's trending list, the 21-year-old roasted Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Soon after the video surfaced on social media, former contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya decided to clap back at CarryMinati by taking a sly dig at the YouTuber.

Rahul Vaidya gives "savage" reply to CarryMinati over his latest roast video

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, finally released his much-awaited YouTube video on May 23, 2021, titled 'The Land Of Bigg Boss'. In no time after he dropped the video, it was quick to do the rounds on social media and went on to garner a whopping 17 million views within two days on YT alone, along with trending at "#1" on the video-sharing platform. While Ajey's roast on popular contestants of the Colors TV's show garnered heaps of praise from ardent fans, none of the celebrities who were roasted by him shared their reactions to his viral video, until now.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, decided to respond to CarryMinati in his own style, i.e. by roasting the YouTube sensation. Yesterday, the Indian Idol fame singer took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Kuch logon ka naam kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai". Rahul also added, "@CarryMinati maza aya bro".

Check out Rahul Vaidya's response to CarryMinati below:

Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai... @CarryMinati maza aya bro 🤣🤟🏼 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 24, 2021

After his tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, Twitterati slid into its comment section to share their reactions to the same. While a lot of users were all-praise about Rahul Vaidya's "savage" response to CarryMinati's roast, others advised Rahul to take the roast video "positively". Take a look at some reactions by netizens:

RKV just in one sentence roasted his entire career without abusing pic.twitter.com/fgnri6ly9R — Stanning Asim and RKV (@NP_who) May 24, 2021

@CarryMinati In a Positive way!!😉



Really @rahulvaidya23 You are One liner king and Roast King!

One line me hi Sab kaam ho jaata hai!🤙🏻 — Ankita🌹 (@Ankita30RKV) May 24, 2021

That's the thing, Carry is a roaster, wo uska kaam hai

Take this positively

Enjoy kro😎🙌#RahulVaidya #RKVians — Hasan Khan👑 (@IamRealHasan) May 24, 2021

Yes only u can roast a roaster without even using single bad word ofcourse in a positive way #RahulVaidya #RKVians — Anjali (@AnjaliP08287077) May 24, 2021

For the unversed, in his video, Carry referred to Rahul as a "backbencher" who does not even believe in wanting to perform tasks. Furthermore, he also made fun of the 33-year-old's decision to take an exit from the show, only to make a comeback again. Watch CarryMinati's YouTube video below:

