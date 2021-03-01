Rahul Vaidya Takes Fashion Inspiration From Rubina Dilaik; Netizens React With Memes

Rahul Vaidya, as per his latest tweet, has chosen to fly away from Mumbai in order to spend some quality time with his girlfriend, Disha Parmar, at a location that is yet to be disclosed by the two. The one detail about the tweet that caught the attention of many was the sweatshirt that Vaidya was seen sporting, which bore a stark amount of resemblance to the one worn by his former reality show co-contestant, Rubina Dilaik. The netizens, who were quick to notice the aforementioned detail, flooded the microblogging site with their respective takes on the same. While some wondered whether it was borrowed from Dilaik, others jokingly insinuated that Vaidya took the sweatshirt into his possession without Dilaik's knowledge. The tweet and the subsequent reactions can be found below.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya's Weekly Roundup: Dinner Date With Disha Parmar, Live Session With Aly Goni

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's vacation announcement tweet

Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein 💫

Off for a couple of days away from mumbai with my cutie queen 👸🏼@disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/M3dbEV4W2V — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) February 26, 2021

Tweets by users who spotted the similarity:

No negativity

But what was that

Seriously 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NnwIbChaHZ — crispy crack (@Rubi98311298) February 26, 2021

Also Read: Want To Be 'chacha' Soon: Aly Goni's Request For Rahul Vaidya As Duo Share Birthday Chat

As one can see in the tweets above, people spotted the similarities between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya's outfit almost as soon as Rahul Vaidya tweeted the same. While some Twitter users had a lot to say about the actor's tenure on the recently-concluded reality show, some made their opinions about the same known through memes.

Also Read: Remember When Rahul Vaidya Helped Neeti Mohan When She Forgot Lyrics While Performing?

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

For the longest time, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar denied being in a relationship with each other. The audiences witnessed Vaidya effectively proposing Disha Parmar during the finale of the recently-concluded show, which put all the speculations surrounding their relationship to rest. The recent pictures of Rahul with Disha from a house party also went viral on social media.

As per a report on BollywoodShaadis, the two met through a mutual friend and bonded really well during their first conversation together. Ever since Rahul Vaidya's photos with Disha Parmar began to surface on the internet, fans and followers alike began linking the two. Take a look at some of Rahul Vaidya's photos featuring Disha Parmar.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya Gets Papped Outside Siddhivinayak Temple, Obliges Fans With Selfies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.