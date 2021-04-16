Rahul Vaidya Teaches Disha Parmar To Speak In Marathi; Jokingly School Paps To Wear Mask

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have often been spotted hanging out and spending quality time together by the paparazzi. The couple has been very vocal about their relationship and their love for each other ever since their much public engagement announcement that was made in February this year. The couple has always been cordial with the paps and has been often spotted graciously posing for them on several occasions. The couple was recently spotted having a funny banter while interacting with the paps while they were snapped outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's funny banter with paps

In the video that has recently surfaced on social media, viewers can see Rahul getting out of the car to greet the paps and asking his girlfriend to also come out to greet them as well as to pose for them. The two are seen interacting with the media very patiently and politely. In the video, we can hear Rahul teaching Marathi to Disha while the latter who is eager to learn the language adorably repeats the words after him. They can be seen telling the paps in Marathi to take care of themselves and wear a mask at all times. Disha can be seen funnily schooling the paps while repeating Rahul's words of wearing a mask at all times. Check out the video right below:

Netizens react to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's video

Fans of the couple found the teaching session very cute and were all hearts for them. The fans appreciated the fact that Disha is learning Marathi for her fiance and shared their love for the couple in the comments section of the post. One user wrote, "That so nice of Disha that she is learning Marathi for Rahul" while another commented, "We love Dishul" referring to their ship name. Take a look at some of the fan comments below.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding

There were rumours doing the rounds a few days ago about the couple being married after pictures of them wearing wedding attires went viral on social media. However, the rumours were put to rest when the couple revealed that they were dressed up in wedding attire for their music video Madhanya which is slated to release on Sunday, April 18.

The couple got engaged on national television in February 2021, when Disha made a guest appearance in a popular reality show that Rahul was a part of. He was seen wearing a "Marry Me" t-shirt and went down on his kneed to pop the question to Disha in front of everybody. Disha came on the show a second time to accept his proposal in person. The hashtag Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya engaged and Dishul engaged were trending on social media after the very public proposal and the couple has been winning hearts ever since.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)

