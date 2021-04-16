Rahul Vaidya Thanks His Fans For 1 Million Tagged Posts In His Name's Hashtag On Instagram

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle and thanked his fans for 1 million tagged posts on Instagram. The singer posted a short video of himself where he stated that it is because of the dedication of his fans that he now has 1 million posts. The posts were sent out on Instagram in the hashtag of “Rahul Vaidya”.

Rahul Vaidya thanks his fans for posting 1 million pictures in his hashtag

Vaidya was heard saying in the video, “good morning! This is a special special message for all my RKvians All thanks to you. Aaj aaplogo ki wajah se (today because of all of you) we have completed 1 million hashtag Rahul Vaidya posts on Instagram. This is all because of you, I love you”. He also blew a kiss on camera. Check out the video of the same below.

Rahul Vaidya's Instagram stories

Rahul Vaidya also posted a picture of himself on Instagram stories. He captioned the post as, “Thank u RKVians.. U guys did it (sic)”. Check out a screengrab of the story below.

Rahul Vaidya's Instagram recent post

On another note, Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle and revealed the poster of his upcoming song. In the poster, the singer was seen posing with Disha Parmar. He was seen wearing a cream colored sherwani and Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend, Disha was seen wearing a pink lehenga.

Rahul captioned the video as, “Presenting to you the poster of our song “Madhanya” that you guys have been waiting for !!ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤© From our hearts to yours ... “ the wedding love song” arrives on 18 th April.. can’t wait for you’ll to see and hear it â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ @dishaparmar #madhanya”. Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react to Madhanya poster

A number of netizens flocked to the post and left their comments and reactions on the same. Several netizens commented that they are very excited for the upcoming album and cannot wait to hear the song. Many other people left heart and kiss emoticons on the post and wished the team of the song good luck. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

