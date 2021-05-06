Rahul Vaidya's Facebook Account Gets Hacked, Singer Says, 'trying To Get It Back Asap'

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya’s Facebook account got hacked recently. The singer took to Twitter on Thursday, May 6, 2021, to share a tweet revealing that his Facebook handle has been hacked. On seeing the tweet, fans went all out to flood the comment section with messages.

Rahul Vaidya's Facebook account hacked

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul wrote, “Hello everyone... My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore All the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap. @Facebook @facebookapp”. Take a look at the post below.

Hello everyone.. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore All the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap. @Facebook @facebookapp — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 6, 2021

On seeing this post, some of the users asked the singer to not worry about it, while others showed concern. One of the users wrote, “oh no :((( i hope you get it back safe and sound :)”. Another user wrote, “Jaldi se jaldi pakdo uss hacker ko [Smirking face emoji] #RahulVaidya #RKVians” (catch the hacker as soon as possible). Take a look at some of the responses left by Rahul Vaidya fans below.

oh no :((( i hope you get it back safe and sound :)#JasminBhasin — — Laila ✨💓 ليلى (@jaslyism) May 6, 2021

It’s going to be recovered soon, love. Don’t stress about it. 🖤 #RahulVaidya #RKVians — Hearts of Rahul Vaidya 🖤 (@TeamRahulV) May 6, 2021

Don't worry it's going to be recovered soon. My champ — sreelakshmi premraj (@SreePremraj) May 6, 2021

A look at Rahul Vaidya's Instagram account

Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram on May 4, 2021, and posted a few photos of himself posing in front of a black Range Rover. However, according to his caption, the only new thing he was there to talk about was his hairband. He said, “Added a brand new hairband to my collection”. He followed this up with a statement about how hard he had worked for it, alluding to his car. His fans and followers, on the other hand, did not fall for his cover-up and instead congratulated him on his new car and wished him luck. The singer has purchased the new car just as he is about to leave to participate in the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 11. Take a look at the post below.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar had given him a Gucci watch as a parting gift before he left for the reality show. Rahul Vaidya chose to unwrap his gift in front of the camera and post it to his Instagram story.

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

