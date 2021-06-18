Rahul Vaidya's Fans Send Him A Cake To Celebrate 4 Million IG Hashtags: 'Love You RKV'

As Rahul Vaidya recently achieved over 4 million hashtags on Instagram, the singer received an unexpected surprise from his fans while he was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. He shared on social media that his fans sent him a cake to celebrate his special achievement. He then thanked all his fans for the love and wishes he received.

Rahul Vaidya celebrates 4 million hashtags on Instagram with his fans

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

Rahul Vaidya recently took to his Instagram handle and shared some photos and videos on Instagram revealing that he received a huge cake from his fans to celebrate his 4 million Rahul Vaidya hashtags on Instagram. The singer added a photo of the cake in his Instagram stories that was fully decked up with macaroons with a note “Love u RKV- From RKVians”. In the Instagram story, he also shared how baffled he was to know that his fans found him in Cape Town and even dropped in a question asking them how did they find him.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

Rahul Vaidya also shared a video capturing the moment when he cut the cake and ate it. One of his fans managed to capture it and posted it online in which he was seen having the cake and praising it for being so yummy. He further thanked all the RKVians for the yummy cake and even congratulated them on completing 4 million hashtags on Instagram, adding that he loved them very much.

As Rahul Vaidya is one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, he has frequently been sharing updates about the shooting of the show. He posted a video in his Instagram stories a while ago that was captured by one of his fans and reshared online. Through the video, he revealed how the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting was on in full form and revealed that the shooting was about to end and they were planning to return to India soon. He even apologised to all his fans for not posting often on Instagram as he was busy with the shoots in Cape Town. He then assured them that he will try and post at least one story a day but added that he cannot promise the same as their shoots were quite tiresome.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

