Rahul Vaidya's Old Video From Indian Idol Goes Viral; Singer Faces The Wrath Of Judges

An old video of Madhanya singer Rahul Vaidya from the sets of Indian Idol Season 1 surfaced on the internet. In the 2-minute clip, he was seen auditioning for the show as he sang the song Pretty Woman from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho. However, his performance had not pleased judges Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik, who had gone to rebuke him. Take a look at the video.

When Indian Idol judges had scolded Rahul

In the video, as Rahul had finished singing, Sonu Nigam had said, "Aap har performance ke saath bad se badtar hoye jaa rahe hai. Jo aapne sabse pehle gaaya tha, woh aapne itna achcha gaaya tha ki Anu ji ne aapse kaha tha, Tu aagaya re. Aur maine kaha tha ki aap shayad jo last ke teen bachenge, usme aap aayenge." (With every performance, you’ve been turning worst. The one you sang first, it was so good that Anu had told you that you’ve come a long way. I had also told you that you’ll be among the last three contestants.) After this, Sonu had spoken about Vaidya's previous performances and had remarked that he had sung "very badly." (Aaj aapne bohot hi gharab gaya).

Anu Malik, on the other hand, had said, “Itna overconfidence aapko hai apne upar. Aankhon mei, chehre mei, ek attitude mei, ki koi exist karta hi nai hai, sirf mai hu. Yeh nazar aata hai aapki awaaz mei. Woh jo namrata hoti hai, humbleness hoti hai, woh awaaz mei aati hai. Toh pehle kya gaa rahe the, jab tum aaye the, tumhari bhuk nazar aa rahi thi. Aaj tum idhar aaye ho, hume tumhari bhuk nazar hi nai aa rahi. Tumhe lagta hai, haan, main aa gaya hu, yeh attitude hai.”

Anu Malik had said, “You’ve got a lot of overconfidence over yourself. You feel like it’s just you and it’s quite visible in your eyes and attitude. When you earlier came and sung, there was hunger in your voice, now it’s not there, because you think you’ve arrived already.” After hearing harsh comments from the judges, Rahul was seen apologising to them.

Rahul Vaidya rose to fame after his role stint in a reality show. Currently, he is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in South Africa. He featured in and sang the song Madhanya, alongside his girlfriend Disha Parmar. The video was all about the duo's fairytale wedding.

