Rahul Vaidya's Weekly Roundup: A Look At What The Singer Was Up To This Week

Rahul Vaidya, who is an active social media user, never fails to update his fans and followers with snippets from his personal as well as professional life. From attending his friend's wedding in Mumbai to grooving to the tunes of Khwaja Mere Khwaja, Rahul seemed to have had a happening week. Here’s a weekly roundup of Rahul Vaidya’s latest activities this week.

Rahul Vaidya attends his friend's wedding in Mumbai

On March 14, 2021, Rahul dropped a series of stunning pictures featuring himself. He donned a flared off-white sherwani with a printed jacket. He added a pair of dark brown shoes to complete his look. One can see his hair is neatly styled in all his different clicks. The place tagged in the picture is Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. As for the caption, he wrote, “At my dearest @meghaisrani & @yashbhatia20’s beautiful wedding!” with a pair of emoticons.

Rahul grooves to Jodha Akbar's Khwaja Mere Khwaja

The other day, Rahul shared a slow-motion reel video where he can be seen sporting the same outfit. In Rahul Vaidya's videos, he can be seen dancing to the tunes of Jodha Akbar’s Khwaja Mere Khwaja, sung by AR Rahman. He flashed his bright smile as he enjoyed his friend’s wedding. In the caption, he simply wrote the name of the song.

Rahul flaunts his Casual Avatar

On March 17, 2021, the singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring himself. In the video, one can see him walking near a stationed helicopter. He flaunted his casual avatar as he sported a black sweatshirt and lemon yellow pants. He completed his look by adding a pair of white sneakers. He also wore a pair of black sunglasses. Rahul added Aa Raha Hoon Palat Ke song to the post. As for the caption, he wrote, “Abhi baaki hai kahani… Poori Duniya ko sunani! (The story is yet to finish and the whole world should listen)" with a pair of emoticons.

The singer recently confessed his feelings for the television actor, Disha Parmar on a TV reality show. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot. The actor confirmed the news that they will marry in three to four months.

(Image Source: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram)