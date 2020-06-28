'Seek CBI Probe In Unison': BJP's Roopa Ganguly To Bollywood Amid Sena's Sushant Spiel

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. His final post-mortem report that was released on June 25 stated the cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ and ruled out any foul play.

However, demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into 34-year old Sushant Singh Rajput's death gained momentum with netizens tweeting various hashtags like #justiceforsushantsinghrajput, fans staging protest and politicians voicing their concerns, amid claims from within Bollywood that nepotism and groupism may have contributed to his state of mind. However, Shiv Sena on Sunday stated otherwise, and joining Republic on-air BJP MP Roopa Ganguly who is one of those seeking a CBI probe has responded to the views expressed in Saamana.

Shiv Sena vs Roopa Ganguly

Wading into the controversy over his death, ruling Shiv Sena's MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday wrote that it wasn't a murder and lashed out on media for covering it, taking Sushant Singh Rajput's lovelife (referred to by Sena using a slang) as a focal point. He has also said that the actor died due to his 'downfall' & 'depression' and blaming it on Nepotism is stretching the matter, while also admitting that nepotism exists in Bollywood.

Responding on Shiv Sena's editorial, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament and actor Roopa Ganguly urged the industry and politicians to not divide themselves into groups and demand a CBI probe in unison, for the sake of 'respect of the industry.'

Even though Ganguly said that she would not comment on a line taken by any political party, she added while speaking to Republic TV on Sunday, "There are a lot of loose ends. I don't understand why is there a group-ism in this matter. I want people to raise voice in unison, and call out the lapses in the investigation. I don't know which political party has said what. I don't want to comment on it. I just know that this is another type of murder. Who set the narrative that it was a suicide even before the investigation began. For the sake of the industry and the respect each one of us have for the industry, I would like to urge all to demand a probe in it."

Sanjay Raut's op-ed

In an op-ed on Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that 'not murdered' and lashed out at media and accused it of celebrating a 'festival' of his demise, contrasting this with the suicide of Rajesh Shinde from Pune. He said that Sushant killed himself 'due to disappointment'. He claimed: "Sushant was is isolation for few days. He was mentally not stable. 'Due to failure,' he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. This has exposed the mafia system and nepotism of Bollywood."

Making a revelation, Raut further added that after the biopic of Balasaheb Thackeray, they had decided to make a biopic of George Fernandes. "We had shortlisted 2-3 actors for it. Sushant was one of them. But I was informed that despite being a talented actor he is not mentally stable right now. He is in depression. He behaves weirdly on the set that creates a problem for everyone. Some people in the industry say Sushant himself destroyed his career," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna home to be converted into a memorial

Meanwhile, in a statement, Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family said that his childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial, while a foundation named after him will be set up to support budding talents in various fields. The Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts of Rajput will be maintained "to keep his memories alive", the family said in a statement.

