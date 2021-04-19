Raiza Wilson's Botched Cosmetic Procedure: Timeline Of What Happened With The Actress

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raiza Wilson recently took to her Instagram story and shared an incident of her cosmetic surgery gone wrong. Raiza Wilson showed her face after the botched treatment and tagged the Doctor who was responsible for the mishap in the now-deleted Instagram story. Here's a timeline of what happened to Raiza Wilson.

Timeline of what happened to Raiza Wilson

1. Raiza Wilson shares a photo of her botched cosmetic procedure

On 18th April 2021, Bigg Boss Tamil’s Raiza Wilson shared a photo of her botched surgery on her Instagram story. The Pyaar Prema Kaadhal actress tagged the doctor responsible for the surgery and wrote that she was forced by the doctor to get the procedure. She also wrote that the doctor after the incident refused to talk to Raiza and the medical staff told the actress that the doctor was out of town.

2. Friends and fans come out to support Raiza Wilson

Soon after she posted the stories friends and fans reached out to the actress and supported her. Raiza shared screenshots of various messaged that she received from other people complaining about the same problems that they faced with the doctor. While sharing these on her account, Raiza wrote that her inbox was flooded with people who had faced similar issues with this doctor and described the incident as "tragic".

3. Raiza Wilson deletes the post

As of 19th April, the actress deleted all the stories that she posted about her botched cosmetic surgery. There was no response from the Doctor that did the procedure as well. So far, the actress hasn't given any further updates about the incident.

Raiza Wilson’s movies

Raiza Wilson received popular media attention in Tamil Nadu after her stint on the Tamil reality TV show Bigg Boss (Tamil) - Season 1 which was hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. She became one of the longest-lasting original female contestants on the show and she was evicted after 63 days. The actress made her first onscreen appearance with a minor role in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 in the year 2017 in which she played the role of personal assistant to actor Kajol's character Vasundhara Parameshwar.

She made her debut as a lead actress with the 2018 Tamil rom-com Pyar Ptema Kaadhal in which she starred opposite Harish Kalyan. The film was a critical and commercial success and her role in the movie earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South, Best Debut Actress at 8th SIIMA Awards, and many debut awards at other ceremonies. On the work front, Wilson has a number of upcoming movies like The Chase, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, F.I.R., and Hashtag Love.

