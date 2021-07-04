Raj Kaushal Prayer Meet: Mandira Bedi, Parents, Mouni Roy & Other Stars Pay Last Respects

The Bedi family organised a prayer meeting on Saturday, July 3 in memory of late director and producer Raj Kaushal. Several television celebrities arrived to pay their respects to late filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Mouni Roy, Vidya Malwade, Madira's parents, and the couple's two children were seen at their home in Mumbai for the prayer meet.

Raj Kaushal's prayer meet

Raj Kaushal, 49, died on June 30, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by wife Mandira Bedi, son Vir and daughter Many in the film industry were shocked by the news and took to social media to express their condolences. Many of Mandira and Raj's friends and colleagues including Ronit Roy, Ashish Choudhary, Shilpa Saklani, and Apurva Agnihotri, were photographed outside the Bedi-Kaushal mansion when the news emerged.

Raj Kaushal's last rites were performed by Mandira in Mumbai at the Dadar Shivaji Park crematorium. Mandira Bedi presided over the funeral proceedings and also performed the last rites of her husband.

Raj Kaushal's sudden demise

In the year 1999, Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal married. They share two children, Tara and Vir. Tara, Mandira Bedi's daughter, was adopted in 2020. Mandira posted a photo with a beautiful caption on Instagram. She wrote, "She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020".

Raj Kaushal directed several Bollywood films including Anthony Kaun Hai (2006), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (2003). (1999).

Picture Credit: @RajKaushal/VaridertChawla-Instagram

