Raj 'Tapu' Anadkat Pens Tribute For Taarak Mehta’s ‘Nattu Kaka’ Ghanshyam Nayak

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are still under shock from the loss of actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the character of 'Nattu kaka' in the popular sitcom. Recently, actor Raj Anadkat, who essays 'Tappu' on the show, has penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on Sunday, October 3 after battling cancer. According to various media reports, the senior actor had undergone surgery last year after getting diagnosed with cancer. The actor’s last rites were performed on Monday where his co-stars Dilip Joshi among others came to pay their tributes to the actor.

Tappu aka Raj Anadkat pens a heartfelt note for Ghanshyam Nayak

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anadkat expressed grief as he shared an anecdote from the sets of the show. Sharing a throwback picture of himself with Ghanshyam. He opened up about the time he met him after a long time on the set. He wrote, “Me and kaka was sharing a make up and he had come on set after a long time. He entered the room and said ‘ aaav beta kem che’ I took his blessings and he was so happy coming back on set after so many days. He asked me about my family and said ‘ saras , bhagwan badhanu bhalu Kare’. His dedication and hard work at such age was commendable[sic].”

Raj also said that he will never forget the anecdotes Ghanshyam used to share. “Kaka you will always be remembered Om Shanti,” he concluded.

Earlier, Raj Anadkat made headlines Raj Anadkat for his dating rumours with Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Babita aka Munmum Dutta. He has recently shut down the false rumours, urging rolls to consider the impact their actions can have on his life. He wrote, “Think of the repercussions on my life because of your cooked up (false) stories[sic].” The 24-year-old actor also took on a sarcastic tone and continued in his post, “All the creative people out there, please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense[sic].”

