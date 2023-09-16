Raja Chaudhary Opens Up About Palak Tiwari's Rumoured Relationship With Ibrahim Ali Khan

Reports of Palak Tiwari dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan have been doing the rounds on the internet for the past couple of months. The two have been snapped by shutterbugs on dinner dates and multiple outings in Mumbai on several occasions. The rumours began when she was spotted leaving a restaurant with Ibrahim last year. Recently, Palak's father Raja Chaudhary commented on his daughter's dating rumours in an interview with Tellychakkar.

3 things you need to know

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Raja Chaudhary and actress Shweta Tiwari.

Her parents separated in 2007, following which Shweta Tiwari raised her as a single mother.

Actor-producer Raja Chaudhary recently talked about Palak's rumoured relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Raja says he's happy with Palak's decision

During the interview, Raja Chaudhary addressed his daughter Palak and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s rumoured relationship without actually confirming anything. "Is time par na baccho ko decision apna lene ki power aa jati hai (At this time, kids get the power to make their own decisions themselves). Whatever they feel good, I am happy with it. She is happy I am happy. She is sad I am sad," he said.

(Raja Chaudhary talks about Palak's rumoured relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan | Image: X)

Raja Chaudhary praises ex-wife Shweta Tiwari

During the same interview, Raja Chaudhary praised his ex-wife Shweta Tiwari for upbringing Palak while balancing her acting professional life. "Isse achi upbringing or kaun dega (Who can give a better upbringing) being a busy mother, single mother. Toh jisne jo kaam acha kiya toh kehna hi chahiye (When she has done a good job, she must be praised). She did a good job," he said.

Raja had worked with Shweta Tiwari in the Bhojpuri film titled Saiyyan Hamar Hindustani during the 90s. Following that, the two got married in 1998 when the Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress was 18 and Raja was 23. Following alleged domestic abuse by Raja, Shweta separated from him and got divorced in 2007.