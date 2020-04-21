Rajan Shahi's Father Shashi Pal Shahi Passes Away Due To A Heart Attack, Read Details

Producer Rajan Shahi's father Shashi Pal Shahi recently passed away according to latest reports. Rajan Shahi is the producer of two very popular shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bidaai. His father Shashi Pal Shahi was reportedly suffering from a long term illness and he passed away due to a heart attack on the morning of April 20.

According to the reports, Rajan Shahi's father lived in Delhi and he shifted to Mumbai a year back. Recently, Rajan Shahi was in headlines as his popular show Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai has returned to the small screens. The show is being very well received by the audience. Rajan in an interview with a media publication expressed that he was very happy about the same.

A few days back, Rajan Shahi took to his social media account to share a collage of the posters of all the shows that he has worked on since the year 2007. The producer captioned the picture as "2007 A NEW JOURNEY AS A PRODUCER#INCEPTION OF DKP "TEAM SPIRIT" #THANKS TO EVERYONE ASSOCIATED WITH EACH SHOW FOR MAKING IT UNIQUE #AND BIGGEST THANKS TO "VIEWERS FANS AND WELL WISHERS" #2007 TO 2020 TO...THE JOURNEY WITH U CONTINUES KAL AAJ AUR KAL".

Here is a look at the collage shared by Rajan Shahi

Some time ago, in an interview with a media publication, Rajan Shahi thanked his parents for all the support and encouragement. The producer said that he started the show with a limited bank balance. He said that he did not even have an office and not even a registered company to his name. He further thanked his parents and the core team for supporting him and standing next to him. He said that he took their advice and decided to shift his focus to production. Rajan Shahi also added that his last show as a director was Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai.

