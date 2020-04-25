'Casting Couch Is Not Rape, Those Who Fall Prey Have Choice To Say No': Rajeev Khandelwal

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently shared his views about the pervasiveness of casting couch in the entertainment industry. Shockingly, the actor believes that the practice of casting couch is not rape as the one who gives in are also equally responsible. While speaking with a leading news portal, Rajeev Khandelwal also made a unsettling revelation that he was propositioned by a known filmmaker for a two-film deal.

Rajeev Khandelwal's views on casting couch

Rajeev Khandelwal insensitively and obtusely argued that people who 'give in' to casting couch are also equally responsible and the ones who offer it shouldn't be shamed either as it is not rape. He asked how can people say that a woman is exploited if she does not mind getting exploited. Shockingly, not accounting for the disparity in power equation entailed in the casting couch, he further claimed that people who give in lack confidence somewhere, otherwise they wouldn't have allowed it in the first place.

Rajeev Khandelwal, later on, revealed how he was offered a two-film deal, which he denied. The Table No. 21 actor felt that he was being exploited in some way and thus decided to not give in. He expressed how he'd rather be workless than getting work by giving in to casting couch. Rajeev said that he chose to get work on his own terms and conditions and he did.

