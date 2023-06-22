Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Spend Quality Time With Daughter, Post Divorce

Following their recent divorce, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, and his ex-wife Charu Asopa, have been seen spending time with each other. After celebrating Father's Day on Sunday, the duo had dinner together, as evidenced by their social media posts.

3 things you need to know:

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in June 2019.

They welcomed their daughter, Ziana two years later, on November 1, 2021.

In 2022, Rajeev and Charu filed for divorce.

Not all is bitter and blue

Ever since their divorce, Rajeev often shares pictures and videos of him spending time with ex-wife Charu and daughter Ziana. On Wednesday (June 21), just days after their divorce, Rajeev shared a selfie with Charu on his Instagram account. Sharing the post, Rajeev wrote in the caption that a selfie is mandatory - "Ek Selfie to banta hai."

(Rajeev Sen shared this picture | Image: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)

A very public display of private affairs

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Goa on June 7, 2019. In 2020, they unfollowed each other on social media. They also removed pictures of each other from their respective social media accounts, leading to rumours of separation. However, in spite of the seemingly troubled circumstances, Rajeev and Charu welcomed their daughter Ziana in November 2021, two years into their marriage. Ultimately, in 2022, the couple decided to end their marital journey and filed for divorce. In several interviews Rajeev and Charu opened up on their divorce.

Ever since their divorce announcement last year, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have remained in the spotlight. While they made efforts to come together for the sake of their daughter in September, the reconciliation did not last. (The actress shared a post on her Instagram handle announcing that they have decided to keep their marriage.) The couple's divorce was finalised on June 8 of this year. Rajeev shared a post on his Instagram Stories confirming the divorce.

(A screengrab from Rajeev's Instagram Stories | Image: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)

After filing for divorce, Charu Asopa, in her vlog, explained to her fans why she decided to part ways with Rajeev. The actress revealed that she took the decision keeping in mind her daughter Ziana.