Rajeev Sen Confirms Divorce With Charu Asopa After 4 Years Of Marriage

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are officially divorced after nearly four years of marriage. The final hearing about their separation was scheduled for Thursday (June 8). It marked the end of their relationship following a six-month cooling period. Recently, Sen took to social media and confirmed his and Charu's divorce.

He shared a photo of him and his ex wife. He also penned a heartfelt note wherein he expressed his love for her and their commitment to being caring parents to their daughter Ziana. He further stated that although they couldn't hold on to each other, love between them would always remain. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, he wrote, "There are no good byes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter.”

(Rajeev Sen pens heartfelt note for ex-wife Charu Asopa after their divorce | Image: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)

Incompatibility issues and attempts at reconciliation

(Rajeev Sen an Charu Asopa tied the knot in 2019 | Image: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)

Since their wedding in 2019, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa faced challenges in their relationship, which often made headlines. They previously called off divorce for their daughter Ziana's sake. Despite their innumerable efforts to reconcile, they ultimately decided to separate.

Throughout their marital struggles, Rajeev and Charu have been open about their issues, discussing them publicly. However, recent interactions between them have been cordial with one another. Charu accompanied the Sen family to a wedding and even shared a romantic dance with Rajeev, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation. The public response to their relationship has received mixed responses, with some questioning the frequent cycle of breaking up and getting back together.

Rajeev's focus on co-parenting and Ziana's well-being

(Rajeev Sen and his daughter Ziana and Charu | Image: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)

Following the divorce, Rajeev's main priority is co-parenting and ensuring a good upbringing for his daughter Ziana. He believes in putting aside personal differences and creating a secure environment for their child. He said that he is dedicated to providing the best care and support to the little one.