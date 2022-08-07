Rajeev Sen Drops Happy Picture With Charu Asopa Amid Their Separation; Netizens React

Amid separation, actor Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and uploaded an adorable picture with his estranged wife Charu Asopa, which took everyone by surprise. The new picture has left fans confused as netizens wonder if the duo are back together. The pic saw the duo posing together in indoor seating with Rajeev uploading a red rose emoticon to the caption. While Asopa looked pretty in a pink-coloured dress, Sushmita Sen's brother donned an orange T-shirt as he placed his arms around his estranged wife.

Netizens react as Rajeev Sen shares a selfie with Charu Asopa

Soon after the picture went viral online, netizens started reacting to it, as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, "God bless you both hopefully differences sorted out for the sake of your lovely little angel and yourselves too", while another one commented, "Be mature guys differences sab m hote h .... these r the chapters of life u have to read each and every page", a netizen commented, "You both make a great pair🫶🏻 ups and downs are a part of life…….stay happy and always in love" and many dropped hearts to the post (sic).

Earlier also, Charu took to her Instagram space and shared pictures with her daughter Ziana. As the actor was clicked wearing vermilion on her forehead, netizens were quick to point it out. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy 9 months bday my love, life, and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. I love you my Jaan."

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019 and soon after that, there were rumours about the duo planning to part ways. While the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor accused Rajeev of not giving time to family, on the other hand, Sen said that she lied about her first marriage and hid it from him.

Image: Instagram/@rajeevsen9