Rajeev Sen Spends Father's Day With Charu Asopa, Daughter Ziana After Couple's Divorce

Days after their divorce, Charu Asopa planned a surprise for her ex-husband Rajeev Sen on the occasion of Father's Day. Both actors shared their experience of celebrating the special day with their daughter Ziana in their vlogs. After a few years of unsteady marriage, they got divorced on June 8.

3 things you need to know

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019. They got divorced after almost four years of their marriage.

Recently, they got separated legally.

The former couple will be co-parenting their daughter Ziana.

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen come together to celebrate Father's Day

In her vlog, Charu Asopa shared that she planned a small surprise for her ex-husband and Ziana's father Rajeev Sen at her new house. She ordered a cake with "I have a hero. I call him Dad" written over it. The video also offered a glimpse of the father-daughter duo enjoying each other's company while cutting the cake.

In his vlog, Rajeev expressed his love for Ziana and shared that he is overjoyed to spend this special day with her and Charu. He shared that he missed his first father's Day with Ziana as he was out of town. Additionally, he mentioned that they enjoyed the delectable cake and have planned to go shopping the next day.

(Rajeev Sen shares photo of the cake | Image: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)

Rajeev Sen offers a web series to Charu Asopa

As the vlog came to an end, Rajeev Sen shed some light on his upcoming web series. He revealed that he has offered a role to Charu Asopa and wanted her to come on board as his co-star. He praised the actress' acting skills and said that it would be a special experience for them as they will collaborate professionally for the first time.

(File photo of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen | Image: Charu Asopa/Instagram)

"I am excited about this web series and I have told Charu about the project. I would be very happy if she could be my co-star in the series. Of course, I will give her a very good role, Charu and I have never really worked together," he said in the video.