Rajev Paul Hospitalised Post COIVD-19 Diagnosis, Says 'my Fever Wasn't Coming Down'

Actor Rajev Paul who has been a part of several prominent shows like Jiji maa, Sasural Simar Ka, and more, recently informed about being hospitalsed post his COVID-19 diagnosis. The actor took to Twitter and shared that he got himself admitted as a precautionary measure so that he can stay under the guidance of healthcare professionals.

Rajev Paul hospitalised after contracting COVID-19

While sharing an update about his health, the actor revealed that his ‘fever was not coming down' so he got admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. “Before things go out of hands or when things go out of hands...it's better to put them in capable hands My fever wasn't coming down...so had to get myself admitted to Kokilaben We'll not be safe unless...All are safe..so let's pray for all,” he tweeted.

Before things go out of hands or when things go out of hands...it's better to put them in capable hands



My fever wasn't coming down...so had to get myself admitted to Kokilaben

We'll not be safe unless ..All are safe..so let's pray for all🙏🙏#CoronaSecondWave pic.twitter.com/Br1HOwMz1A — RAJEV PAUL (@Rajev_Paul) May 12, 2021

Earlier, the actor shared his COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter and had informed about quarantined himself at home. “Tested #POSITIVE for Covid HomeQuarantined Fever on Tuesday Got tested-Reports came today No symptoms as of now Am fit, fine & energetic So Day4 Today (been on Medication since Tuesday) Had taken 1st dose of Vaccination in April Take care guys Prayers and wishes for all of you.”

Tested #POSITIVE for Covid

HomeQuarantined

Fever on Tuesday

Got tested-Reports came today

No symptoms as of now

Am fit,fine & energetic

So Day4 Today (been on Medication since Tuesday)

Had taken 1st dose of Vaccination in April

Take care guys

Prayers and wishes for all of you🙏 pic.twitter.com/OAyr28ggfl — RAJEV PAUL (@Rajev_Paul) May 7, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides being an amazing actor, the actor has also turned into a lyricist and has penned a few songs on love, life, and everything in between. The actor who published his first book of Mohabbat Aur Tanhai in 2012 is set to release his second book which is also a collection of poems.

COVID-19 tally in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,717 new coronavirus infections and 51 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 6,79,986 and death toll to 13,942, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. For the second day in a row, the spike in cases in India's financial capital remained below 2,000. This was also a significant fall from its record spike of 11,163 cases on April 4. On May 10, the city had recorded 1,794 new infections and 74 deaths.

(Image credit: Rajev Paul/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.