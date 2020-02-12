Rajinikanth's 'Marana Mass' Song Featured On 'America's Got Talent's' Finale

V Unbeatable took the internet by storm with their performance on America's Got Talent Champions finale. The spectacular dancers from the North made their way to the finale of the show after receiving a Golden Buzzer from Dwyane Wade, the guest judge of AGT. The group decided to perform on the legendary actor Rajinikanth's Tamil song titled Marana Mass from Petta which released on Pongal 2019.

V Unbeatable's jaw-dropping performance on Rajinikanth's Marana Mass

V Unbeatable is making waves globally after participating in America's Got Talent. The dance group, before AGT, had participated in one of StarPlus' most-popular reality shows Dance Plus and is known for their acrobatics. After receiving a Golden Buzzer from Dwayne Wade, they entered the finale of the show wherein they performed on Marana Mass, composed by Anirudh Ravichandra, who had also composed the viral Why This Kolaveri Di song.

Anirudh also took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Twitter sharing the video clip of the song, calling it an unbelievable and mindblowing performance. Not just Anirudh, but Howie Mandal, one of the judges of AGT, also took to Twitter to share the video from the finale. Check out their posts below:

OMG! Unbelievable and mindblowing performance by these guys for Thalaivars Marana Mass at America’s got talent! @AGT Congratulations.. just WOW! https://t.co/b1aetI6kEu — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 12, 2020

This is BY FAR the BEST act that has ever graced any of the stages on any talent show. @v_unbeatable brings more passion and dedication than ANY group I’ve ever seen. I hope they WIN! #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/IwUmX1ZLlK — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 11, 2020

Check out V Unbeatable's full performance here:

