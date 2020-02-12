The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rajinikanth's 'Marana Mass' Song Featured On 'America's Got Talent's' Finale

Television News

Rajinikanth's song Marana Mass made its way on America's Got Talent's finale after the Indian dance crew V Unbeatable gave a spectacular performance on the song

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
rajinikanth

V Unbeatable took the internet by storm with their performance on America's Got Talent Champions finale. The spectacular dancers from the North made their way to the finale of the show after receiving a Golden Buzzer from Dwyane Wade, the guest judge of AGT. The group decided to perform on the legendary actor Rajinikanth's Tamil song titled Marana Mass from Petta which released on Pongal 2019.

Also Read | Dance Plus Stars V Underground Makes It To 'America's Got Talent' Finale

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by V.UNBEATABLE DANCE GROUP (@v.unbeatable_official_india) on

V Unbeatable's jaw-dropping performance on Rajinikanth's Marana Mass

V Unbeatable is making waves globally after participating in America's Got Talent. The dance group, before AGT, had participated in one of StarPlus' most-popular reality shows Dance Plus and is known for their acrobatics. After receiving a Golden Buzzer from Dwayne Wade, they entered the finale of the show wherein they performed on Marana Mass, composed by Anirudh Ravichandra, who had also composed the viral Why This Kolaveri Di song. 

Also Read | WATCH: India's Bir Khalsa Group's Dangerous Performance On 'America's Got Talent' Is Scary & How!

Anirudh also took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Twitter sharing the video clip of the song, calling it an unbelievable and mindblowing performance. Not just Anirudh, but Howie Mandal, one of the judges of AGT, also took to Twitter to share the video from the finale. Check out their posts below:

Also Read | MUST WATCH: 13-year-old Akshat Singh's Performance Gets A Standing Ovation & Wins The Coveted Golden Buzzer On Britain's Got Talent

Check out V Unbeatable's full performance here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by V.UNBEATABLE DANCE GROUP (@v.unbeatable_official_india) on

Also Read | America's Got Talent: Mumbai Dance Group Stuns With Their High-octane Performance On Ranveer Singh's Number; Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor React

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
LALU TAKES A DIG AT NITISH
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION