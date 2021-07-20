Rajpal Yadav Says He Has No Regrets Turning Down The Role Of Jethalal In TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running Hindi sitcoms in India. Recently, the show saw Sunayana Fozdar and Aradhana Sharma come onboard with the fan following increasing overnight. Bollywood Actor and iconic Hindi Comedian Rajpal Yadav was offered the role of Jethalal in the show, which he turned down without any regrets. The popular sitcom premiered on 28 July 2008 and airs on Sony SAB.

Here's why Rajpal Yadav turned down Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Rajpal Yadav has always entertained the audience with his hilarious performances in blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Chup Chup Ke. Recently, while promoting his upcoming movie Hungama 2, when Rajpal Yadav was asked if he regretted turning down the role of Jethalal by Radio Host Siddharth Kannan on a show, he said, "Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui, aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon." (No, no, the character of Jethalal has been played with a very fine actor, and I believe that every character belongs to a particular artist.) The role of Jethalal in the show, which has topped the charts and has been setting TRP records since its first premiere in 2008 is essayed by Dilip Joshi.

Rajpal further mentioned that he doesn't want to essay the role which has been played by someone. “Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta." (We are in the entertainment business and I don’t want to do a character that another actor has already done.) He stated that he wanted his character to be fresh and new to the audience. Further talking about the topic, he mentioned, "Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile." (I hope that I get the good fortune to work for the roles written for me, but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already embraced.)

The actor is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Hungama 2, which is slated to be released on Disney + Hostar on July 23. Apart from Rajpal, the movie will see Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Priyadarshan. The comedian is known for his memorable roles in movies like Chup Chup Ke, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

