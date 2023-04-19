Rajshri Deshpande Says She Was Asked To Pay For Awards, Magazine Covers: Hope I Did Right

Rajshri Deshpande recently took to her Twitter handle and revealed that she was asked to pay to get dressed up, to get into magazine covers, and even for getting awards. The actor, on April 18, took to her Twitter handle to share some food for thought, relating to her own life. In her telling caption, the actress briefly dished some details about the inner workings of the film industry, revealing it to be the survival strategy that was suggested to her. She then went on to muse on the way she chose to live her own life instead.

Living life Rajshri's way

Without taking any names in particular, the actress revealed the survival strategies that were meted out to her in a bid to get up and ahead in the competitive showbiz industry. Rajshri revealed these to be paying to be dressed up, feature in magazine covers and get awards. Rajshri instead shared what she actually chose to put the money in to. Further on in the caption, the actress spoke about her love for travel , exploration and adventure coupled with the joy of simply taking the sights and scenaries of nature in.

Her caption read, "They told me to pay for getting dressed up, getting into magazine covers and even for getting awards but I end up decided to spend all that in exploring different places, people, living an adventurous life laughing staring endlessly to the mountains and sea. Hope I did right ?". The picture she shared along side the caption, shows the actress sitting casually in the sand at a rocky beach, soaking in the sun surrounded by green mountains and the blue sea. Rajshri ended her caption with a simple rhetorical question, asking her fans and followers if she made the right choice.

More about Rajshri Deshpande

Rajshri Deshpande is best known for her work in the 2015 Pan Nalin directorial, Angry Indian Goddesses in which she played the role of Laxmi. Rajshri has also dabbled in regional cinema having starred in a few Malyalam and Marathi films, her most recent being Tejasswi Prakash-starrer Mann Kasturi Re. Deshpande is also well known for her role in television series Sacred Games and The Fame Game. Rajshri's last release was Trial By Fire.